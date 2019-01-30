Israel has not spoken to Palestinians in probe of deadly weekend clash
Three days since an al-Mughayyir resident was shot dead in clashes with army and settlers, locals say Israeli authorities have not reached out to record accounts from eyewitnesses
Israeli authorities have yet to gather testimony from residents of a West Bank village that saw a deadly altercation over the weekend, as officials investigate conflicting accounts over what led to the shooting death of a Palestinian man.
The mayor of al-Mughayyir and a relative of Hamdi Na’asan, who was killed in the Saturday clash, both told the Times of Israel on Tuesday that they have yet to hear from the army or police who are separately probing the incident.
A police spokeswoman said the investigation is still ongoing but declined to comment further.
“Neither the police nor the army has come to take testimony from us at all,” said the deceased’s uncle Faraj Na’asan. “I was an eyewitness. I saw what happened there.”
Al-Mughayyir Mayor Amin Abu Alia said that authorities did come to the scene of the clash on Monday to collect evidence — including bullet shells from the live fire shot at Palestinians — but the visit did not include speaking to the locals who were present during the clash.
There are conflicting claims as to how the deadly incident unfolded. Local Palestinians say the settlers fatally shot Nassan during an altercation, but residents of the neighboring Adei Ad outpost claim their security guards fired shots in the air to chase away Palestinians attackers who stabbed a Jewish teen.
The Israel Defense Forces said initial indications were that a settler from Adei Ad had a “physical confrontation” with several Palestinians and was slightly hurt.
“Shortly thereafter, a conflict erupted between Israeli civilians and Palestinians in the area, in which live rounds were fired by the civilians,” the IDF said in a statement. “One Palestinian died and several others are injured.”
