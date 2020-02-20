Israelis on their way home after over 2 weeks quarantined on virus-hit ship

Israeli passengers were finally allowed to leave a cruise ship Thursday where they had spent over two weeks in quarantine off the coast of Japan as the deadly coronavirus steadily spread among those on board, infecting hundreds.

The Israelis were greeted on the dock by a delegation from the embassy in Tokyo, ready to whisk them away from the harbor to the airport where a specially chartered plane was waiting to fly them directly back to the country, Israel’s health and foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

Photos from the scene showed the passengers, wearing their vacation clothes and hauling suitcases, signing paperwork on the dockside at desks manned by officials clad from head to toe in protective clothing and wearing masks over their faces.

After arriving in Israel the passengers will be taken directly to the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv for further health check ups.

However, one Israeli passenger was forced to remain on the ship after earlier in the day he was found to have contracted the disease, officially known as COVID-19.

He was the fourth Israeli to test positive for the illness, out of at least 15 Israeli nationals aboard the Diamond Princess ship. Three, who were infected days ago, were already taken to Japanese medical centers where they are being treated and kept in quarantine. The fourth passenger was also expected to be taken to a local medical center.

The new virus began in China late last year and has sickened tens of thousands of people, mostly in central China’s Hubei province. The 621 cases confirmed among the Diamond Princess’s original 3,711 people on board are the most anywhere outside China.

Earlier Thursday Japanese health officials confirmed that two elderly passengers, both from Japan and with preexisting chronic health issues, had died from the virus.

The quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama port near Tokyo, began February 4 and ended Wednesday for passengers who tested negative for the virus. Test results are still pending for some people on board.

About 500 passengers had left the ship by Wednesday evening, and Japanese officials were to spend the next three days disembarking about 2,000 others.

Before the quarantine on the ship had ended, the United States evacuated more than 300 Americans and put them in quarantine in the US for another 14 days. South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong also evacuated their residents for quarantines, and Canada and Italy sent flights for their citizens as well.

Japan’s government has been questioned over its decision to keep people on the ship, which some experts have called a perfect virus incubator.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato initially said those with negative virus tests had fulfilled the Japanese quarantine requirement and were free to walk out and go home on public transportation. Later Wednesday, he urged the former passengers to refrain from nonessential outings and try to stay home for about two weeks.

The Diamond Princess was initially quarantined after one passenger who left the ship earlier in Hong Kong was found to have the virus.

Raphael Ahren contributed to this report.