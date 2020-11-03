Join our Community
Behind the HeadlinesBite-sized pieces of geopolitical history tell a huge story

Join the ToI Community for rare sneak peek into Israel’s ancient coin collection

Head of the Coin Department at the Israel Antiquities Authority pulls out treasure from the vaults in this week’s Behind the Headlines series, exclusively for ToI Community members

By TOI staff Today, 5:49 pm 0 Edit
  • Gold coins found at central Israel archaeological dig (Yoli Schwartz/Israel Antiquities Authority)
  • These Jewish-minted coins from Yehud, a province of semiautonomous Jewish rule under the Persian Empire, were discovered by the Temple Mount Sifting Project. (courtesy Temple Mount Sifting Project)
  • Ancient coins that were discovered in an excavation of a Roman road near Beit Shemesh in February 2017. (Clara Amit, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)
  • A trove of coins from the Jewish Revolt found outside Jerusalem by IAA archaeologists in 2014. (photo credit: Vladimir Neichin, IAA)
  • Some of the Crusader-era gold coins found in fortress ruins of Apollonia National Park in July (Photo credit: Courtesy Tel Aviv University)
  • Israel Antiquities Authority coin department head Dr. Donald T. Ariel. (IAA)
Please join us this Wednesday, November 4, for a special Behind the Headlines interview, exclusively for The Times of Israel Community.

Giving a rare peek into the vaults, Donald T. Ariel, the head of the Coin Department at the Israel Antiquities Authority, gives Community members a tour of early coins found during excavations in Israel.

Ariel, who immigrated to Israel from the United States, has headed the department since 1991. He is the editor of the Israel Numismatic Research journal and serves as the coin expert on several ongoing excavations in the country.

In a talk illustrated with slides and special coin “guest stars,” Ariel will delve into the history of coins, the importance of provenance, and how these bite-sized pieces of geopolitical history can help archaeologists dig deeper into civilization’s story.

Ariel will speak with Times of Israel’s deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan, who covers archaeology for the paper.

The in-depth conversation is available from Wednesday for Community members only through a link that will be shared in the Community newsletter and on members’ Community page. A recording will be available for Community members after this time, as well as past Behind the Headlines conversations.

