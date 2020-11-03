Join the ToI Community for rare sneak peek into Israel’s ancient coin collection

Please join us this Wednesday, November 4, for a special Behind the Headlines interview, exclusively for The Times of Israel Community.

Giving a rare peek into the vaults, Donald T. Ariel, the head of the Coin Department at the Israel Antiquities Authority, gives Community members a tour of early coins found during excavations in Israel.

Ariel, who immigrated to Israel from the United States, has headed the department since 1991. He is the editor of the Israel Numismatic Research journal and serves as the coin expert on several ongoing excavations in the country.

In a talk illustrated with slides and special coin “guest stars,” Ariel will delve into the history of coins, the importance of provenance, and how these bite-sized pieces of geopolitical history can help archaeologists dig deeper into civilization’s story.

Ariel will speak with Times of Israel’s deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan, who covers archaeology for the paper.

The in-depth conversation is available from Wednesday for Community members only through a link that will be shared in the Community newsletter and on members’ Community page. A recording will be available for Community members after this time, as well as past Behind the Headlines conversations.

If you are already a ToI Community member, you’ll receive a link to this session by email.