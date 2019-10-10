Aid agencies warn of escalating crisis in Syria

A group of 14 international aid agencies are warning of an escalating humanitarian crisis in northeast Syria.

They say “civilians (are) at risk as violence escalates and humanitarian work is suspended.”

Thursday’s statement co-signed by the organizations — including Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council — said an estimated 450,000 people live within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the Syria’s border with Turkey “and are at risk if all sides do not exercise maximum restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians.”

It added there already are more than 90,000 internally displaced people in the region, and tens of thousands of fighters with families held in camps and detention centers.

The aid agencies also are urging parties to the conflict to respect International Humanitarian Law and refrain from using explosive weapons in populated areas.

