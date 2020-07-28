Ax man tries to attack Ukraine synagogue, runs away after fight with guard

Police in Ukraine are looking for an ax-wielding man who burst into a synagogue in the city of Mariupol.

A security guard managed to fight off the attacker and sustained injuries to his head and a broken arm, official Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reports.

Security footage shows the two of them fighting.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Cohen, the chief rabbi of the Donetsk region city, and a number of women were inside the synagogue at the time.

Cohen tells Jewishnews.com.ua that he managed to escape out of a back entrance and snapped a picture of the attacker as he fled.

Joel Lion, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, says he spoke to the rabbi and expresses hope that authorities will quickly nab the attacker.

The man also threw sand, trash and bags of feces at the synagogue, according to reports.