Ax man tries to attack Ukraine synagogue, runs away after fight with guard
Police in Ukraine are looking for an ax-wielding man who burst into a synagogue in the city of Mariupol.
A security guard managed to fight off the attacker and sustained injuries to his head and a broken arm, official Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reports.
Security footage shows the two of them fighting.
Rabbi Menachem Mendel Cohen, the chief rabbi of the Donetsk region city, and a number of women were inside the synagogue at the time.
Cohen tells Jewishnews.com.ua that he managed to escape out of a back entrance and snapped a picture of the attacker as he fled.
Joel Lion, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, says he spoke to the rabbi and expresses hope that authorities will quickly nab the attacker.
The man also threw sand, trash and bags of feces at the synagogue, according to reports.
Turkey says it is shelving gas drilling dispute with Greece
Turkey will suspend research for oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean that abruptly raised military tensions with neighboring Greece, a top Turkish official says.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to “be constructive and put this on hold for some time,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tells Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk.
NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Turkey has accused Greece of trying to exclude it from the benefits of potential oil and gas finds in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, arguing that sea boundaries for commercial exploitation should be divided between the Greek and Turkish mainlands and not include the Greek islands on an equal basis. Athens counters that Turkey’s position is a violation of international law.
“Everyone should continue working on their own continental shelves and conduct joint work in contested areas,” Kalin says. He also says that bilateral issues with Greece should be solved through dialogue rather than through threats on Turkey’s bid for European Union membership.
Greece and Israel are cooperating with Cyprus on a pipeline to transport gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe that is opposed by Turkey.
— With AP
Iran shows video of troops attacking fake US carrier in drill
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reports.
Footage shows Iranian commandos fast-rope down from a helicopter onto the replica. Other footage shows fast boats encircling the mock-up, kicking up white waves in their wake.
Iranian troops also fired anti-aircraft batteries at a drone target in the exercise from a location that state television described as being near the port city of Bandar Abbas. Troops also fired missiles launched from trucks on land and fast boats at sea, as well as shoulder-fired missiles.
The Guard will use “long-range ballistic missiles with the ability to hit far-reaching aggressor floating targets” during the drill, says Abbas Nilforoushan, the Guard’s deputy commander for operations, according to Guard website sepahnews.com. That suggests the drill could see a repeat of what happened in 2015, when the Guard mock-sunk a replica.
It wasn’t immediately clear if all the footage was from Tuesday, as one overhead surveillance image that appeared to be shot by a drone bore Monday’s date.
— AP
Netanyahu says hospitals can handle coronavirus patients, for now
Visiting Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes back against reports that hospitals are filling with coronavirus patients.
“For now they can handle the serious cases,” he says, pointing to an empty bed behind him.
But he also warns that due to manpower issues, the health system could be overwhelmed in the future.
According to Health Ministry data, Soroka is doing pretty well, at 60 percent capacity in its coronavirus ward, with 91 staff members in quarantine.
Four major hospitals are currently over 100 percent capacity, including Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem, which is at 182% capacity and has over 100 staff members in quarantine.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 760 hospitalized coronavirus patients, including 321 in serious condition of whom 97 are on ventilators.
PA records 481 new coronavirus cases as epicenter shifts to Jerusalem
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry records 481 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, despite over two weeks of an attempted partial lockdown by the PA.
The PA reports 222 new cases among Palestinians in Jerusalem governorate, which has seen a sharp spike in cases over the past week. The governorate covers an area beyond the city’s municipal boundaries.
Cases among Palestinians in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem reportedly now outnumber those in West Jerusalem, even though Palestinians only make up around 38% of the Israeli capital’s population, according to a local health expert.
Despite a promising decline in confirmed cases earlier this week, Hebron governorate remains the a major center of the West Bank’s coronavirus outbreak, with 180 new cases reported Tuesday.
The PA Health Ministry says there are currently 7,824 active cases among Palestinians and that 6,033 of those infected have since recovered. There have been 81 deaths among Palestinians since the beginning of the pandemic, the PA reports.
— Aaron Boxerman
French Jewish activist Gisele Halimi dies at 93
French feminist and former MP Gisele Halimi has died, a day after her 93rd birthday, her family says.
Halimi, born in Tunisia to a Jewish family, made a name for herself as a fighter for women’s rights, especially abortion rights. She served in the French parliament from 1981 to 1984.
A lawyer by training, she defended Algerian and Palestinian terrorists, including Marwan Barghouti, head of the al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade.
She died peacefully, in Paris, one of her three sons tells AFP.
Lebanese president says border clash a ‘threat to stability’
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has condemned a cross-border skirmish between Israel and Hezbollah forces, calling it a “threat to stability,” according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency mouthpiece.
He notes that the incident came just as the UN is set to renew the mandate of UNIFIL peacekeepers on the border.
Aoun is backed by Hezbollah’s political bloc.
Germany arrests woman accused of taking kids to join IS
German authorities have arrested a woman accused of traveling to Syria with her four young children to join the Islamic State group, as well as her brother-in-law, who is accused of helping her.
The federal prosecutor’s office identifies the pair only as Fadia S. and Rabih O., in line with German privacy rules. It said both are dual citizens of Germany and Lebanon, and they were arrested in Essen and Hildesheim respectively.
Fadia S. is accused of offenses including membership in IS and gross violation of her parental duties. Rabih O. is accused of supporting IS and violating German export laws.
— AP
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah, Iran in visit to north
Visiting an IDF command post near the northern border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and its Iranian patron against testing Israel, the day after an apparent skirmish on the Blue Line.
“All that is happening now is the result of an attempt to establish a military foothold in our area by Iran and its satellites in Lebanon,” Netanyahu says.
He accuses Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah of serving Iranian interests on backs of the Lebanese state.
“I don’t suggest anyone test the IDF or Israel. We are determined to defend ourselves,” he adds.
Netanyahu indicates Israel will continue its bombing campaign in Syria meant to thwart Iran and says the country is “prepared for an scenario.”
The apparent Hezbollah attack on Monday, in which a group of terrorists infiltrated into Israel, according to the IDF, was seen as revenge for a bombing near Damascus last week in which a member of Hezbollah was killed.
