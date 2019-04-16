The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Bahrain jails 138, strips them of nationality on terror charges
A Bahraini court has sentenced 138 people to between three-year and life jail terms and revoked their citizenship for terror-related charges, the public prosecutor says.
The defendants were convicted of establishing a terror cell with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Ahmad al-Hammadi says in a statement.
A judicial source says all the defendants are members of the Shiite community in the Sunni-ruled Gulf state.
— AFP
Madrid skyscraper housing several embassies evacuated over bomb threat
A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies is being evacuated over a bomb threat, police say.
“A bomb threat was received…. Evacuation has started, we have to work and do checks,” a police spokesman tells AFP.
— AFP
Pope calls for ‘all to mobilize’ to rebuild Notre Dame
Pope Francis says he hopes everyone will pull together to rebuild the devastated Notre Dame cathedral in Paris following a massive fire.
“I hope the Notre Dame cathedral may once again become, thanks to reconstruction work and the mobilization of all, a jewel in the heart of the city,” Francis says in a statement issued by the Vatican.
— AFP
United Torah Judaism gains Knesset seat at Likud’s expense: final tally
The Central Elections Committee publishes final results from last week’s election and says United Torah Judaism (UTJ) has received an additional Knesset seat at the expense of Likud, as the ultra-Orthodox party claimed yesterday.
That means UTJ is now at eight seats in the 120-member Knesset, bringing Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling party down to 35 seats, the same number as its Blue and White rivals. The right-wing bloc, however, still has a 65-55 edge and seems certain to form the next government.
Notre Dame blaze being treated as accident, not arson: prosecutor
The Paris prosecutor says that investigators are treating the devastating fire at the Notre Dame cathedral as an accident, not arson.
“Nothing suggests that it was a voluntary act,” Remy Heitz tells reporters outside the Gothic cathedral, adding that workers employed at the site are being questioned over the blaze.
— AFP
Report says probe opened into Netanyahu stock deal with cousin; police deny
A report says police have collected testimony from a person who provided recordings and evidence regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cousin, US businessman Nathan Milikowsky, suggesting a stock deal over a decade ago between Netanyahu and Milikowsky was “problematic.”
Recent reports have suggested Netanyahu made a return of over 700 percent on the stocks in Seadrift, a company with ties to German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp. Netanyahu bought the shares for $400,000 in 2007 and then sold them in 2010 to Milikowsky for $4.3 million. That dramatic profit has led to speculation of possible impropriety in Netanyahu’s financial dealings.
The report by the Ynet news website claims police have initiated a probe into the matter, but the Israel Police denies that in a statement, saying that while it normally doesn’t confirm or deny the opening of a probe or investigation, it chose to do so in this case due to its “sensitivity and public significance.”
Netanyahu lashes out against Ynet, saying: “It seems there are some in the media who haven’t yet accepted the election results. The days are over when fake news is published in the media to push for futile investigations against Prime Minister Netanyahu.”
המבקר: נתניהו היה שותף עסקי של נתן מיליקובסקי, מבעלי חברה ספקית של טיסנקרופhttps://t.co/PdIyV7f1NU pic.twitter.com/LksIqHuSCH
— TheMarker (@TheMarker) February 24, 2019
