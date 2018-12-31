CCTV footage shows men transporting ‘Khashoggi body parts’
search
home page
Live Now

Appeal for minors arrested in Jewish terror probe to see their lawyers rejected

Judges extend order barring attorney visits for additional day; extend remand of three suspects in major, gagged security investigation until Sunday

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:05 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Right wing activists clash with police outside a court hearing in Rishon Lezion, on the matter of the Jewish youth suspects in a major security probe whose details are under gag order on December 31, 2018. (Flash90)
Right wing activists clash with police outside a court hearing in Rishon Lezion, on the matter of the Jewish youth suspects in a major security probe whose details are under gag order on December 31, 2018. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

3:46 pm

Iran denounces Brazil’s plan to move embassy to Jerusalem

Iran has denounced plans by Brazil’s newly elected president to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi says that such a move “will not help with peace, stability, security and retrieval of the Palestinian people’s rights.” He added, however, that “relations with Brazil will eventually be continued.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting Brazil, said Sunday it is only a matter of time until Brazil moves its embassy to Jerusalem. Incoming President Jair Bolsonaro said last month that he intends to move the embassy, prompting threats by Arab states to boycott Brazilian goods.

Jerusalem’s fate is one of the most divisive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Nearly all countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv, and the US decision to move its embassy sparked protests.

— AP

3:40 pm

2018 death toll Syria war’s lowest at under 20,000, monitor says

Syria’s nearly eight-year-old conflict saw its lowest annual death toll in 2018 as the regime reasserted its authority over swathes of territory, a war monitor says on Monday.

A total of 19,666 people were killed this year as a result of the conflict, which erupted in 2011, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported.

“2018 was the lowest annual toll since the start of the conflict,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman tells AFP.

The Britain-based monitor relies on a vast network of sources across Syria to document the war that broke out after the brutal repression of nationwide anti-regime protests in 2011.

The death toll for 2017 stood at more than 33,000 and the highest annual figure was reached in 2014 — the year the Islamic State jihadist group proclaimed a “caliphate” over large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq — when 76,000 people were killed.

Among those killed in 2018 were 6,349 civilians, 1,437 of them children, Abdel Rahman says.

— AFP

3:25 pm

Fatah accuses Hamas rivals of detaining 500 members in Gaza

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party says the rival Hamas movement has detained hundreds of its members in Gaza.

The arrests come as Fatah prepared to mark the 54th anniversary of its founding.

The movement says that Gaza’s Hamas rulers have banned pro-Abbas loyalists from organizing events to mark the occasion and rounded up 500 activists.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry denies the accusations, saying it only summoned 38 local Fatah leaders “to maintain order.”

Hamas also is allowing supporters of Abbas’s rival in Fatah, Mohammed Dahlan, to light torches and stage marches.

Fatah and Hamas have been bitter rivals since Hamas, an Islamic militant group, toppled Abbas’ forces and seized control of Gaza in 2007.

— AP

3:19 pm

IDF intel chief: Iran could use Iraq as springboard for attacks on Israel

A senior military official warns that increasing Iranian influence in Iraq means the country could be used as a base from which Tehran could launch attacks on Israel.

“Iraq is under growing influence of the Quds Force and Iran,” Maj. Gen. Tamir Hyman, military intelligence chief, tells a conference in Tel Aviv, according to the Reuters news agency.

Iran could “see Iraq as a convenient theater for entrenchment, similar to what they did in Syria, and to use it as a platform for a force build-up that could also threaten the State of Israel,” Hyman says.

3:05 pm

UN records 69% increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in 2018

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs releases new statistics ahead of the new year that show a 69% increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in 2018 compared to 2017.

OCHA records 265 incidents where Israeli residents of the West Bank targeted Palestinians or their property. The UN agency includes in its count the murder of Aisha Rabi, a Palestinian woman who was struck in the head with a large stone while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that her husband was driving in the northern West Bank in October. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, though a defense official told The Times of Israel in November that the growing assumption was that the crime was perpetrated by Israelis.

Ocha says 115 Palestinians were injured, 7,900 trees were destroyed and 540 vehicles were vandalized in 2018.

In comparison, OCHA documents 181 incidents where Palestinians injured or killed settlers, a 28% decrease from 2017. However, the total number of Israelis killed in such attacks increased from four to seven in 2018.

2:57 pm

Peace Now blasts state’s new plan for 2,500-home settlement neighborhood

Peace Now blasts a recent announcement by the state of the allocation of 1,182 dunams (292 acres) of land south of Bethlehem to the Housing Ministry for the purpose of a new settlement neighborhood that will include as many as 2,500 homes.

The left-wing NGO argues that if constructed, the community known as Givat Eitam would bisect the southern West Bank and prevent territorial contiguity in a future Palestinian state.

It would be located in an area known E2, regarding which the international community has expressed worries that Israeli construction there would prevent the natural growth of the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

“It is no accident that this and other settlement announcements over the past few days have been done during the Christmas holidays, when the entire Western world is on vacation, and immediately after the elections in Israel were announced,” Peace Now says in a statement.

2:20 pm

Iran’s Khamenei predicts Palestinians will soon establish government in Tel Aviv

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicts that the Palestinians will soon be able to “establish a government in Tel Aviv.”

“As for the recent years, the victory of the Palestinian people has not meant being able to establish a government in Tel Aviv;— of course that will come true by God’s help,” he says, according to a readout of the meeting posted on the Iranian leader’s website.

“However, the main victory has been the fact that the Zionist regime — which Arab armies failed to defeat — was brought to its knees by the Palestinian people and the resistance; and by God’s will, you will achieve greater victories.”

It is not immediately clear why Khamenei referred to Tel Aviv. The seat of Israel’s government is Jerusalem. Many in the international community refuse to recognize the city as Israel’s capital, but expect it to become the shared capital of Israel and a future Palestinian state. The Palestinians have never expressed interest in establishing a government in Tel Aviv.

— Raphael Ahren

2:16 pm

CCTV footage shows men transporting ‘Khashoggi body parts’

A Turkish television station has broadcast CCTV footage showing men carrying cases and bags which it says contained slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts.

The images shown on A-Haber television featuring three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

The residence lies a short distance from the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was murdered in October in a killing that has tested Riyadh’s relations with the West.

Citing unnamed Turkish sources, A-Haber says Khashoggi’s dismembered body was inside the cases and bags.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in what Riyadh called a “rogue” operation.

The 59-year-old former Saudi insider turned critic was strangled before he was cut up into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials, with media reports suggesting the parts were dissolved in acid.

— AFP

2:14 pm

State prosecutor vows threats will not deter work on Netanyahu graft cases

State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan says that no one will succeed in intimidating the legal teams reviewing three cases of alleged corruption by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to prevent them from carrying out their duty.

“We will not be afraid and we will not be deterred by anyone,” Nitzan says at an economic conference.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is in the process of deciding whether or not to indict the prime minister. Last week comments attributed to a senior Likud party official reportedly threatened that he “will become the target of a merciless attack” by party officials.

Also last week, television news reported that Mandeblit’s security detail has been increased following an assessment by Israel Police and Justice Ministry officials.

The report came a day after it emerged that the gravestone of Mandelblit’s father was vandalized earlier this month, sparking condemnation from Israeli leaders and calls for a swift probe by police.

2:08 pm

PA court sentences Palestinian-American to life in land case

A Palestinian Authority court has sentenced Issam Akel, a Palestinian American and a resident of Jerusalem, to life in prison for attempting to sell land to Jewish Israelis in Jerusalem, an official in the PA judiciary’s media office says.

Akel “was sentenced on Monday, but he can appeal the ruling,” the official, who asked to remain unnamed, tells The Times of Israel.

A report on the PA judiciary’s website says an individual with the same initials as Akel was sentenced to life in prison for “attempting to take a part of the Palestinian lands and add it to a foreign state.”

Akel, a resident of Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood, is a holder of a blue Israeli identification card.

— Adam Rasgon
2:07 pm

Rivlin eulogizes Amos Oz: ‘You weren’t afraid to be called a traitor’

President Reuven Rivlin pays tribute to Amos Oz, the revered Israeli writer and peace advocate who died aged 79, at a memorial ahead of his burial later in the day.

“Our beloved Amos. I still do not know how to choose the words,” says Rivlin at the ceremony in a small theater in central Tel Aviv. “Two days have passed and I still do not know whom to talk about — my Amos or our Amos?

“Amos, my friend from the bench at the Jerusalem Gymnasia school, which he didn’t like so much. Amos my neighbor, the boy who didn’t play soccer. But when I had the flu he came to visit me and for three hours explained to me the difference between political Zionism and mystical Zionism. Three hours when we were 14 years old — you can only imagine the kind of headache I had after that.”

Rivlin also explains the impact Oz’s writing had on Israeli society, and the way in which he touched his readers with his depictions of a life they found so familiar.

“Your most unique fingerprint was your ability to look at things deep inside, but also always a little from the outside,” Rivlin adds.

“Not only were you not afraid to be in the minority and hold a minority opinion, but you weren’t even afraid to be called a traitor. On the contrary, you saw the word as a title with honor.”

2:06 pm

New year’s population count puts Israel at just under 9 million residents

In honor of the new year, the Central Bureau for Statistics releases new population numbers, placing the number of inhabitants in Israel at roughly 8,972,000, a 2 percent bump from last year.

Of that number, 6.668 million are Jews (74.3% of the total population), 1.878 million are Arabs (20.9%) and 426,000 are classified as “Others” (4.8%).

A total of 185,000 babies were born in Israel in 2018, the CBS says.

While the 2% increase had to do largely with natural growth, 19% of the bump was due to international migration to Israel. Thirty-two thousand six hundred people moved to the Jewish state in the past year, nearly 84% of whom are not Jewish.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:16 pm

CCTV footage shows men transporting ‘Khashoggi body parts’

A Turkish television station has broadcast CCTV footage showing men carrying cases and bags which it says contained slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts.

The images shown on A-Haber television featuring three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

The residence lies a short distance from the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was murdered in October in a killing that has tested Riyadh’s relations with the West.

Citing unnamed Turkish sources, A-Haber says Khashoggi’s dismembered body was inside the cases and bags.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in what Riyadh called a “rogue” operation.

The 59-year-old former Saudi insider turned critic was strangled before he was cut up into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials, with media reports suggesting the parts were dissolved in acid.

— AFP