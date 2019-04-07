Gantz says Blue and White will be largest party: ‘People are yearning for us’

Iranian lawmakers warn they will respond in kind if the United States designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terror group.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported such a move could come as early as Monday and would be the first time the US has designated a state entity as a terrorist organization.

Responding to the report, a vast majority of lawmakers in Iran’s parliament issue a statement threatening to designate elements of the US military a terror group, state-run news agency IRNA reports.

The US has accused the IRGC of supporting terror groups and militias throughout the Middle East that threaten allies such as Israel.

According to IRNA, the lawmakers also call the IRGC one of Iran’s greatest achievements since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.