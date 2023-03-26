Gantz to coalition: I’m committed to holding ‘good faith’ talks on judicial reform

Former defense minister Benny Gantz pens a letter to coalition members urging them to pause their judicial overhaul legislation until after Passover and several national holidays next month, to allow for negotiations on reforming the judiciary that will have broad public buy-in.

“I pledge, during this period, to enter negotiations in good faith and eagerness on all the issues, with the goal of reaching agreements that will safeguard democratic principles while bringing improvements and changes,” the National Unity party leader writes.

Gantz notes that to hammer out a deal, “both sides will be required to come toward each other and find creative solutions.”

The letter cites Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s call yesterday for a pause on legislating the radical proposals for shaking up the judicial system until after the end of the holidays in late April.