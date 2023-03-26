Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Gantz to coalition: I’m committed to holding ‘good faith’ talks on judicial reform

26 March 2023, 4:46 pm Edit
Leader of the National Unity Party MK Benny Gantz speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, March 20, 2023. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)
Leader of the National Unity Party MK Benny Gantz speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, March 20, 2023. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)

Former defense minister Benny Gantz pens a letter to coalition members urging them to pause their judicial overhaul legislation until after Passover and several national holidays next month, to allow for negotiations on reforming the judiciary that will have broad public buy-in.

“I pledge, during this period, to enter negotiations in good faith and eagerness on all the issues, with the goal of reaching agreements that will safeguard democratic principles while bringing improvements and changes,” the National Unity party leader writes.

Gantz notes that to hammer out a deal, “both sides will be required to come toward each other and find creative solutions.”

The letter cites Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s call yesterday for a pause on legislating the radical proposals for shaking up the judicial system until after the end of the holidays in late April.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.