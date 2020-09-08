Iran says it is building hall to replace Natanz centrifuge building hit by blast

The head of Iran’s nuclear program reportedly says Tehran has begun to construct a hall for the production of advanced centrifuges to replace the one in the Natanz site that was damaged in an explosion in July.

That blast was said to have been caused by sabotage, and reportedly posed a significant setback to the nuclear program.

The new site will be in “the heart of the mountains,” Ali Akbar Salehi tells state TV, according to Reuters.

“It was decided to establish a more modern, wider and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountains near Natanz. Of course, the work has begun,” he says.