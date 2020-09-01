El Al plane lands back in Israel after historic UAE trip

French President Emmanuel Macron plants a cedar tree in a forest north of Beirut, marking Lebanon’s centenary ahead of talks with officials on ways to help extract the country from an unprecedented economic crisis and the aftermath of last month’s massive blast that ripped through the Lebanese capital.

The visit is Macron’s second since the devastating August 4 explosion — the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history — that killed at least 190 people and injured more than 6,000. This time Macron’s visit, packed with events and political talks aimed at charting a way out of the crisis, also comes as Lebanon celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Macron arrived late Monday, a few hours after Lebanon’s Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib was appointed by the president, Michel Aoun, to form a new government after winning the backing of major political parties and leaders in Lebanon.

But the 48-year-old diplomat, little known to the public before he emerged abruptly as a consensus candidate, faces a mammoth task and has been rejected by activists and a public demanding that long-ruling politicians stand down.

France and the international community have said they will not provide financial assistance to Lebanon unless it implements reforms to fight widespread corruption and mismanagement that have brought the tiny nation to the brink of bankruptcy. Adib, a dual Lebanese-French citizen, promised to carry out the mission as he prepared to form a new Cabinet, saying he will work on reaching a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The International Monetary Fund welcomed Adib’s nomination, hoping a new government will be formed shortly “with a mandate to implement the policies and reforms that Lebanon needs to address the current crisis and restore sustainable growth.”

Ahead of his second visit, Macron warned Lebanon’s political class, telling POLITICO that he wants credible commitments from political party leaders on reforms, including a concrete timetable for changes and parliamentary elections within “six to 12 months.”

The next three months will be “fundamental” for real change to happen, and if it doesn’t, Macron said he would switch tack, taking punitive measures that range from withholding a vital international financial bailout to imposing sanctions against the ruling class.

“It’s the last chance for this system,” he told POLITICO while en route from Paris to Beirut on Monday evening.

