Italy’s left claims victory in battle with far-right for Tuscany

The far-right looks set to lose a fierce battle for the left-wing bastion of Tuscany, in Italy’s regional elections, via a ballot that had risked weakening an already fragile national government.

“It’s an extraordinary victory,” the region’s center-left candidate Eugenio Giani says, as exit polls show him pulling significantly ahead of his far-right competitor.

Experts had warned a flurry of far-right victories in the elections in seven regions could further fracture the brittle national governing coalition of the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and its ruling partner, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

The highest-profile battle was for Tuscany, which has been ruled by the left for 50 years.

But with the PD’s Giani celebrating and the far-right candidate from Matteo Salvini’s League party sending him a congratulatory SMS, the far-right looks to have failed in its most ambitious attempt.

— AFP