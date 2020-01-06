Lapid, Liberman warn Knesset speaker of possible ouster if PM immunity not raised

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warn they are willing to “fight” Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein if he blocks the creation of a panel that would address Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution.

“There will be consequences” if Edelstein uses his parliamentary powers to prevent the House Committee from being formed, says Lapid, according to the Ynet news site.

Blue and White officials have threatened to unseat Edelstein if he obstructs the immunity proceedings. Netanyahu wants to delay the formation of the House Committee that would consider his request until after the March elections. The prime minister currently doe not have a parliamentary majority to back his bid to shield himself from prosecution in three corruption cases. The committee is current;y unstaffed due to the year-long political stalemate.

Liberman — who has announced he’ll oppose immunity for the Likud leader — says he hopes to avoid a clash with Edelstein, but will fight if necessary.

“Netanyahu asked the 22nd Knesset for immunity, therefore this Knesset must address this request,” says Liberman. “The last thing I want is a fight with the speaker, but if there is no choice, we’ll fight the Knesset speaker. I hope we don’t get to a [situation of ] replacement.”