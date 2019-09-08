Leading Labor MK: We are on the edge of a precipice

Amir Peretz, head of Labor-Gesher, says the alliance will appeal to the High Court of Justice to overturn the so-called camera bill if it is approved by the Knesset and becomes law.

MK Itzik Shmuli of Labor accuses the prime minister of attempting to “assassinate” democracy, and says he is preparing the ground to “blow up the elections” if he is unhappy with their results.

“We are on the edge of a precipice,” he adds.