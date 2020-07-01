Minister says disagreements delaying annexation moves

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirms that no major annexation announcement will occur today.

Akunis tells Army Radio that annexation moves will happen sometime this month, but not before the US gives its backing to the move.

He says he thinks the move could have been carried out today, but disagreements are standing in the way.

“[The need for] coordination with the Americans is not something that can be discounted,” he says.