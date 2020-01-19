Mother of jailed backpacker: I believe Putin will pardon her

The mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, touches down in Israel amid growing optimism that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pardon her daughter when he visits Jerusalem this week.

“This is the moment of truth. This week we’ll know when she is being released,” Yaffa Issachar tells reporters at Ben Gurion Airport.

“I believe [Putin] will pardon her and that he’ll send her home as soon as possible,” she adds.

Yaffa Issachar has been in Russia to be near here daughter, who in October was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after some 10 grams of cannabis were found in her luggage during a stopover in Moscow.

“I left [Russia] in tears because I left her there and if there are no surprises I’ll go bring her [back],” she says.