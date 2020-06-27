Netanyahu says he’ll file complaint against musician for alleged online threats

As thousands of people protest outside his official Jerusalem residence over his indictment on graft charges, Prime Minister Netanyahu decries “left-wing incitement” and says he’ll file another police complaint for alleged online threats against him and his family.

“The dangerous left-wing incitement knows no bounds. This is what Efraim Shamir wrote. No one is condemning [it]. I’ll file a complaint against him with police,” Netanyahu writes on Twitter.

The tweet included a screenshot of a post on Shamir’s Facebook page.

“Take out the psychopath, his wife the disturbed whore and the repulsive son of a bitch parasite. I wonder if this is a good beginning to a good protest song,” the post shared by Netanyahu says.

Shamir, best known as a member of Kaveret, a popular rock band in the 1970s, appeared to have later edited the post, changing “take out” to “expel.”

Netanyahu has recently made several complaints to police over threats to harm him and his family.