Over 120 churches damaged in Syria war since 2011: report

At a brief news conference in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins by noting that uranium traces were found at a facility at Turquzabad flagged by the premier last year. He says the UN’s IAEA watchdog has confirmed the find.

More dramatically, he then reveals the existence of another “secret” Iranian facility, which he terms a “nuclear weapons development site,” in Abadeh, south of Isafhan.

He shows how Iran has tried to hide the traces of nuclear activity at the sites in question. At Turquzubad, the site has been razed and covered with gravel since he outed it last year — “literally covered up,” he says.

Likewise at Abadeh, once the Iranians realized that Israel knew what they were up to, they quickly moved to cover it up. He shows before and after Abadeh photographs from June and July of this year. And he adds: “It’s incredible. Every time we reveal, they try to cover up their tracks.”

Addressing Tehran, Netanyahu says: “We know what you’re doing, when you’re doing it, where you’re doing it, and we will continue exposing your lies and violations.”

Netanyahu calls on the international community to employ “pressure, pressure and more pressure” on Iran and join US President Donald Trump’s sanctions.

He delivers his remarks in Hebrew and then in English.

As he leaves, he points to the photographs of the Iranian weapons site, and says, “Yes, and it’s important that there be cameras everywhere” — in a reference to his efforts to fast-track legislation allowing surveillance cameras inside polling stations at next week’s elections.

That legislative initiative was derailed by opposition from Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party in a committee vote earlier today.