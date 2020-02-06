The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu after car-ramming: ‘Terror will not overwhelm us’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement in response to a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday in which 12 IDF soldiers were wounded, one seriously.
“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send best wishes to our wounded soldiers,” Netanyahu says.
“It’s only a matter of time — and not much time — until we get our hands on the perpetrator. Terror will not overwhelm us, we will win!”
The ramming occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Jerusalem’s David Remez Street near the First Station, a popular entertainment hub. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”
Police officer lightly hurt in apparent stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City
A police officer is lightly injured in an apparent stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, medics say.
The assailant is reportedly shot, but his condition is not immediately known.
The incident occurs outside the Temple Mount near the King Faisal Gate, also known as the Gate of Darkness.
— Judah Ari Gross
