Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023
Police use water cannons against protesters outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem
Police are using water cannons against protesters demonstrating outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.
Earlier, police scuffled with some of the thousands of protesters. There are no immediate reports of arrests.
