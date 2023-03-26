Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Police use water cannons against protesters outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem

27 March 2023, 12:09 am Edit
Police scuffle with a protester outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, March 26, 2023. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)
Police scuffle with a protester outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, March 26, 2023. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Police are using water cannons against protesters demonstrating outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

Earlier, police scuffled with some of the thousands of protesters. There are no immediate reports of arrests.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.