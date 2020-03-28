Rhode Island announces 2 deaths from virus; authorities hunt for New Yorkers

Rhode Island announces its first two deaths from the coronavirus on the same day that the state National Guard is expected to go door to door in coastal communities to find visitors from New York.

One person in their 80s died Friday night, the other person in their 70s died Saturday, the state Department of Health says.

There are now only three states with zero reported deaths: Hawaii, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The Guard is said to be asking people if they are visiting from New York and telling them about the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people from the state. The measure is needed to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.

— AP