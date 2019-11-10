State witness in Netanyahu graft cases: ‘My entire testimony was true’

State witness Nir Hefetz defends his testimony in graft cases implicating Prime Minister Netanyahu amid allegations of police misconduct in investigating him and claims of inconsistencies in his testimony.

“My entire testimony was true,” Hefetz tells reporters at the court. “I’m convinced that if we go to court, my testimony will be determined to be true.”

He also says he’s not in anyway opposed to Netanyahu.

“I’m not against anyone, the opposite, definitely not against the prime minister who I worked with many years. With this, I signed an agreement with the State of Israel in 2018, that tells the truth,” he says.