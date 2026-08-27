Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Tanker hit by unknown projectile in Hormuz, crew safe, British maritime agency says

By Reuters 27 August 2026, 4:12 am Edit

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says.

All crew members are safe and accounted for, and no environmental impact is reported, it adds in an advisory note.

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