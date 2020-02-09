Thousands rally in Morocco against Trump peace plan; Israeli flag burned

RABAT, Morocco — Thousands of demonstrators flood the streets of the Moroccan capital to protest against a new US peace plan which the Palestinians says favors Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the demonstrators, including local politicians, Islamist sympathizers and trade unionists, march in Rabat chanting “Long live Palestine.”

They call for a boycott of American products, denouncing the United States as “enemies of peace,” and chant “Palestine is not for sale.”

Some of the demonstrators, who wear red-black-green-white scarves in the colors of the Palestinian standard, torch an Israeli flag and speak against any attempt by Morocco “to normalize” ties with the Jewish state.

Morocco has warming but quiet relations with Israel, although they do not enjoy formal diplomatic ties.

Last month US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians which the Palestinians have rejected, saying it is biased in favor of the Jewish state.

After Trump unveiled the plan, the foreign minister of Morocco, a key US ally, said Rabat “appreciates the constructive efforts for peace deployed by the US administration for a durable solution in the Middle East.”

Nasser Bourita went on to reiterate that Morocco’s position is to support the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

— AFP