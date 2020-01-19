Trump said to soon decide whether to release peace plan before Israeli election

US President Donald Trump is expected to decide in the coming days whether to release his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace before upcoming elections in Israel, Channel 13 reports.

According to the network, Trump has been holding talks with his peace team on whether to roll out the plan before the March 2 vote in Israel, a move that could shake-up the election campaign.

Quoting sources involved with the matter, the report says Trump’s decision will be impacted by how his impeachment trial develops in the Senate; his and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s meetings at Davos this week with world leaders; and what Arab states have to say about the plan.

The decision could also be impacted by Kushner’s expected meetings later this week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chair Benny Gantz in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu would like to see the plan released before the elections, according to the report, while Gantz opposes doing so on the grounds it would interfere with the vote.