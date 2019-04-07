Twitter suspends Hebrew accounts linked to Chinese Christian sect — report

Twitter has suspended dozens of Hebrew-language accounts operated by an eccentric Chinese Christian sect, according to BuzzFeed.

Citing an unnamed source familiar with the removals, the news site says the Church of Almighty God-linked pages posted content “amplifying” right-wing political messaging ahead of elections in Israel on April 9. The large majority of the posts were religious in nature and did not endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Buzzfeed says.

Adherents of the Church of Almighty God, which is banned in China, believe the wife of the group’s founder is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.

Twitter has not said why the accounts were suspended. It has also not given details why it suspended a number of accounts last week identified as part of an alleged network of fake accounts promoting content in support of Netanyahu, who is seeking a fifth term as prime minister in the April 9 vote.