UN envoy to Mideast warns of war between Israel, Hamas

The UN envoy to the Mideast says it’s the “last chance” to prevent an all-out conflict between Israel and Gaza terror groups.

Nikolay Mladenov says the “risk of war remains imminent,” a week after a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers ended the worst fighting since a 2014 war.

The spate of violence killed four Israeli civilians and 25 Palestinians, including at least 10 terror group members.

Mladenov, inaugurating a solar power plant for a Gaza hospital, says parties must “consolidate the understandings” of the ceasefire.

The deal, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the UN, promises to let in fuel and humanitarian aid and ease the movement of people from the blockaded territory.

A Qatari cash infusion, meant for thousands of needy families as part of the ceasefire understandings, arrived today.

