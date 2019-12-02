Mother of five killed in Galilee pileup

A 49-year-old mother of five was killed in a three-car collision on a highway in northern Israel, as a rash of deadly crashes continued to claim lives Monday morning.

The woman, who was not identified in media reports, died of her injuries following a head-on collision with a commercial vehicle in which a passenger car was also involved on Route 767 near the Lower Galilee village of Kfar Tavor.

Two other people, who had been in the other vehicles involved in the accident, were lightly wounded and treated at the scene before being taken to Poriya Hospital in Tiberias.

Medics from the Magen David Adom rescue service said they found the woman unresponsive and declared her dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Police opened an investigation.

Monday’s crash comes after a deadly weekend on Israel’s roads in which four people were killed in three traffic accidents. A mother and her three-week-old baby were killed early Sunday in a West Bank car crash and two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents in central Israel.

Itay Rimel, 12, remained in critical condition Monday following the West Bank crash, which claimed his mother Tzippi, 34, and baby sister Noam. His father Ephraim Rimel was also still in serious condition, hospital officials said.

The crash occurred on Route 443 as a speeding car crashed into several other vehicles waiting at a red light near the settlement of Givat Zeev northwest of Jerusalem.

The driver of the car that hit them — an 18-year-old man — was hospitalized with moderate to serious wounds.

In a separate traffic accident, a 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Route 4, near the community of Bnei Dror in the Sharon region. On Sunday morning, in another fatal incident, a man in his 50s was killed when a truck hit him in the central city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

So far in 2019, 315 people have been killed on Israel’s roads. A total of 316 were killed in all of 2018.

Since Israel was established, more than 34,000 people have been killed in road incidents.