New Qatari funds bring end to absurd case of protection money without protection

Hundreds of representatives of poor Palestinian families began lining up in the early morning hours Saturday outside post offices in the Gaza Strip, waiting to receive $100 each to ease their difficulties, compliments of Qatar. Around 44,000 families were receiving their handouts on Saturday, with another 50,000 set to do so on Sunday.

The $9.4 million in handouts came as an alternative to the $15 million in cash that Qatar was supposed to transfer to the Strip — and that was transferred two months ago, with Israel’s approval — for the purpose of paying Hamas salaries. The decision to directly distribute the money to the needy came after Israel held up January’s cash for several days following a flare-up of violence, and then Hamas refused to accept the money.

Thus came to an end — at least temporarily — the absurd situation that has been unfolding in Gaza over the past few months: Israel allowing the transfer of funds earmarked for Hamas and its employees, in return for calm that never came. A case of protection money without the protection.

Several players will benefit from the move to give the funds to the poor: Hamas, which will score some much needed points with the Palestinian public; the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose critics now have less cause to claim that he is bowing to the Hamas threat as he gears up for elections; and, to some extent, the residents of the Gaza Strip.

It certainly seems far more just that the Qatari aid should go to those truly needing it, rather than those on Hamas’s payroll. The $100 that each family is getting won’t drastically change their financial situation, or the situation in Gaza for that matter, and yet when destitute families are concerned, even $100 gives a bit of breathing room.

But while all sides appear to benefit from the move, the bigger truth is that the potential for escalation of violence in the Strip is still rising, and it is not clear what might change that trend.

Giving out the money

The current handouts in the Strip are being carried out according to a previously prepared list, which has already been approved by the Israeli security establishment. Palestinian sources say around 6,000 families were removed from that list after being ruled out by Israel.

Qatari representatives were present at every post office Saturday, closely overseeing the process, to ensure that only the pre-approved families received the funds.

Since striking a ceasefire deal with Israel, Hamas in recent months has seen its status decline on Gaza’s streets, and has faced intense criticism on social media. When Qatar’s cash flowed to Hamas in recent months, the terror group was perceived as having sold out its principles for a fistful of dollars.

Hamas leaders watched with concern as their standing diminished in Gaza, in the West Bank and abroad. Only those with ties to the terror group received the incoming payments from Qatar, while the rest continued to suffer.

Hamas couldn’t increase pressure on Israel through violence in light of the deal, but it had actually gotten very little from Jerusalem: Electricity remained scarce; permitted fishing zones remained limited; the security blockade remained in force. Add that to Egypt’s partial closure of the Rafah border crossing amid infighting between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which further squeezed the beleaguered population.

Hence, Hamas’s change of course, enabling Qatar to channel the money to Gaza’s needy. Hamas’s wider strategy, however, remains unchanged, and so, too, needless to say, its readiness to utilize violence against Israel when it deems likely to be effective.

Ahead of the Saturday handouts — already viewed positively by Gazans — the group’s top brass, including leader Ismail Haniyeh, was prominent in its presence at Friday’s border protests, attempting to reassert its connection to the Gaza populace.

Merely three months since the last major flare-up, Hamas sources are saying clearly that the terror group is working toward another escalation of violence against Israel. Not necessarily total war, but certainly a deliberate escalation that Hamas hopes will bring change. It has tried all manner of tactics — violent border riots, tunnels, incendiary kites and balloons, and more, in its bid to make gains from Israel. How it will end next time is anyone’s guess.