New Right, National Union agree on joint run, call for Jewish Home to join them

The New Right and National Union parties announced Tuesday that they will run together together in the upcoming national elections, calling on fellow national-religious faction Jewish Home to also enter their joint slate.

The announcement came as merger talks between National Union and Jewish Home broke down after they were close to signing an agreement. It also came a day after New Right pledged to go it alone in the March 2 vote.

National Union called on Jewish Home leader Rafi Peretz to team up with them and said “the door remained open” to his party.

“We took a significant and big step this morning and with the help of God we’ll complete a full union with Jewish Home in the coming hours,” National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich said in a joint statement from the parties.

New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked also called for Peretz’s Jewish Home to join them.

“We’ve led a great union on the ideological right and religious Zionism,” Bennett said.

The United Jewish Home, which includes Jewish Home and the far-right Otzma Yehudit, reacted angrily to the New Right-National Union unity deal.

“The true face of Bezalel Smotrich and Naftali Bennett has been exposed — the shattering of religious Zionism,” the party said in a statement.

It accused New Right and National Union of having “hurt the entire right-wing camp,” and singled out Smotrich for criticism.

“Suddenly open primaries, democratic competition or merging parties don’t interest Bezalel, only the warm seat in the New Right,” the United Jewish Home said.

The United Jewish Home said it would soon announce its next moves. Parties have until midnight Wednesday to finalize their electoral lists.

The deal places Peretz in a considerable dilemma as Bennett is believed to be only willing to take in the Jewish Home but not Otzma Yehudit. Staying with the far-right party risks stranding Jewish Home below the electoral threshold, while deserting Otzma Yehudit could damage Peretz’s credibility.