Pink defends photo of her kids running through Berlin Holocaust memorial

JTA — Pink defended a photo she posted of her children running at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial.

The Jewish pop singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shared photos on Instagram Sunday from her trip to the German capital. One of the images in a post captured “Berlin, I love you” showed her two young children running among the large stone blocks that make up the vast memorial.

Some commenters said their behavior was a sign of disrespect at the solemn site. In response, the singer disabled comments on her posts on Monday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“[F]or all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” she wrote as part of the post. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Pink has spoken about her Jewish identity, including after the far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 that turned deadly.

“It’s incredible to watch neo-nazis march in 2017, while I, a Jewish woman, headline a show in Berlin where these tunnels were built by him,” she wrote at the time, referring to the tunnels built by Hitler leading to the Waldbühne, the amphitheater where she performed.