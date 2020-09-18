Rivlin pokes cartoon fun at fellow presidents for his 81st birthday

President Reuven Rivlin turns 81 on Monday, a milestone he plans to celebrate by taking a lighthearted look at his office and his country’s history through an exhibition of Israeli cartoons.

The exhibit’s name — “Basic Law/Laugh: President of the State” — works better in Hebrew, where “law” (hok) and “laughter” (tzhok) are just one letter apart.

Rivlin has long been known for his sense of humor and good cheer.

A Sunday press release by his office quoted a speech Rivlin gave in 2015, in which he exhorted: “Through all the chaos, it is important to laugh a little at ourselves, at the impossibility of our situation.”

Twenty-four cartoons are part of the exhibition, which opens Monday at the President’s House.

The initiative is a joint effort of Rivlin’s office and the Israeli Cartoon and Comics Museum in the central Israeli city of Holon.

It includes humorous depictions of Israel’s past heads of state, and of the current one, as well as commentary on major events in Israel’s history like the Israeli-Egyptian peace accords.

According to the President’s House, the artists included in the exhibit are Yosef Bass, Yosef Ross, Dosh (Kariel Gardosh), Arieh Navon, Ze’ev (Ya’akov Farkash), Peretz Weinreich, Shlomo Cohen, Shai Charki, Itamar Doeva, Boris Dickerman, Hanoch Piven, Jacky, Amos Biderman, Michel Kishka, Daniela London Dekel and Tal Lezer.

Monday is Rivlin’s 81st birthday on the Hebrew calendar. His Gregorian calendar birthday was last Wednesday.