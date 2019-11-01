Tel Aviv Illustration Week to feature dozens of colorful exhibits

Tel Aviv is set to host its sixth Illustration Week, showcasing 79 exhibitions by hundreds of Israeli illustrators, artists and designers in dozens of museums, galleries and studios throughout the city.

The 10-day event, from November 21 to 30, includes meetings with artists, tours around the exhibits and workshops, many of which are free.

Sign up for the tours online, many of which are being held during weekends, but not only. There are also dozens of opening events for each exhibit, with a full listing available online.

Take a look at the detailed map, showing locations and Illustration Week routes.