Several injured in stabbing incident at London Bridge, one man in custody

Several people were injured in a stabbing incident at London Bridge Friday, and one man was detained, British police said. British police cleared the area around London Bridge in the center of the British capital following the attack.

London police said the circumstances were “unclear” but “as a precaution we are currently responding… as though it is terror-related.” The Guardian reported that counter-terrorism forces were involved in the investigation.

Unconfirmed reports put the number of injured at five, and said some were in serious condition. Witnesses reported seeing a man shot by armed officers at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just before 2 p.m. Friday (1400 GMT) “to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.” London Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene.

BBC reporter John McManus was in the area and said he saw figures grappling on the bridge. He said: “I thought it was initially a fight,” but then shots rang out.

One video appeared to show civilians tackling a man to the ground on the bridge before police arrive and shoot him (Warning: graphic images).

London Bridge Attack pic.twitter.com/1R6v0j1o51 — Wolfgang Kitzler (@wolfgangert) November 29, 2019

Amanda Hunter said she was on a bus crossing the bridge when she heard shots.

The bus “all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion and I looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man,” she told the BBC. “It seemed like there was something in his hand, I’m not 100% sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.”

A video showed people fleeing the bridge on foot in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.”

Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames. Cars and buses on the busy bride were at a standstill, with a white truck stopped diagonally across the lanes.

One eyewitness told the BBC she and other people in the area rushed into a restaurant on the bridge and were told by staff to take cover.

“They went, ‘Get under the table, shots have been fired. Gunshots,'” said the woman.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area. British Transport Police said London Bridge station, one of the city’s busiest rail hubs, was closed and trains were not stopping there.

London Bridge was the scene of a June 2017 attack when Islamic State-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

In March 2017, an attacker fatally struck four people with a car on nearby Westminster Bridge then fatally stabbed a police officer before security forces shot and killed him in a courtyard outside Parliament.