Netanyahu meets Greek PM at United Nations ahead of speech

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Netanyahu’s office, he emphasized “the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries for regional stability and welcomed Greece’s decision to acquire Israeli defense systems.”

They also discuss energy cooperation, preparations for another trilateral summit of eastern Mediterranean countries with Cyprus, and “developments in the region,” usually seen as a euphemism for the Iran conflict.