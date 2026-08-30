Woman killed, six injured in multicar pile up on coastal Route 2

A woman in her 50s died in a multicar accident that left another person in serious condition and injured five others, Israel Police and medical responders said Sunday morning.

The crash happened near Atlit on Route 2, a key coastal artery that runs between Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Magen David Adom medics who attended the accident reported that the woman was found unconscious, with no vital signs, in a “totally crushed” car and with “very serious injuries to her body.”

“The teams were forced to declare her dead at the scene,” MDA said.

A man in his 60s was found trapped inside another, overturned car. MDA medics said they provided him life-saving medical attention as emergency services worked to free him from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

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Another five people, from two additional vehicles involved in the pile-up, were treated for light injuries before being taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera and Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Police said they opened an investigation into the accident.

The death came the day after four people were killed in three accidents on Saturday in central Israel and the West Bank.

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According to the Road Safety Authority’s latest figures, 321 people have been killed in crashes on Israel’s roads since the start of 2026, a slight decrease compared to last year.