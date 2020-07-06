Conspiracy theorist Congress candidate demonizes Soros, claims Beyoncé not Black

An independent congressional candidate in Florida made waves this weekend when he tweeted a bizarre rant claiming that pop star Beyoncé Knowles was only pretending to be Black as part of an alleged “Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

KW Miller — a staunch Trump supporter and adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who is running against Republican incumbent Brian Mast in Florida’s 18th congressional district — asserted that the former Destiny’s Child lead singer was really an Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi.

In an extended Twitter thread, Miller, who has more than 17,000 followers on the microblogging site, said that Beyoncé’s “Formation” song “was a secret coded message to the globalists” in which she “clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana.”

In the “song, Beyonce shouts out a ‘Black Bill Gates in the making.’ Consequently, in 2020 we see Black Lives Matter terrorizing the country at the same time as Bill Gates pushes a COVID vaccination,” he said.

Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!#GreatAwakening #QAnon #WWG1GWA #Trump2020 — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 4, 2020

Miller also accused famed African American vocalist Patti LaBelle of being “another Illuminati globalist puppet” who was involved in a “secret plan to reinstall Barack Obama as POTUS.”

Miller’s recent tweets also include a call for Black entertainers to “uplift the black community rather than try to tell their fellow brothers and sisters they are victims,” a promise that he will “heal racial divides,” and claims that Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros is secretly manipulating the United States through the media, the Democratic Party, the Black Lives Matter movement and other groups.

Join KW Miller in "Taking America Back"! KW Miller has declared War on the Globalists, Leftists, Liberals and Traitor RINOs. #KWMiller #USA #GreatAwakening pic.twitter.com/lMv4hInqpj — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 4, 2020

His tweets included a number of QAnon hashtags including #GreatAwakening, #QAnon and #WWG1GWA as well as #Trump2020.

The unsubstantiated QAnon theory has ricocheted around the darker corners of the internet since late 2017. It is based around an anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q” who purportedly tears back the veil of a deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking.

We went full offensive a few days ago. #QAnon is trending. You're welcome. Our message is skyrocketing. Liberals are drowning in their tears. RINO's running scared. Globalists ON NOTICE. Just. Getting. Started. — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 5, 2020

Trump has previously retweeted a number of QAnon-promoting accounts. Followers flock to Trump’s rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans.

Associated Press contributed to this report.