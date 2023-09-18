Daily Briefing Sep 18: Protesters’ fiery airport sendoff kindles PM’s inflamed response

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Editor David Horovitz and military correspondent Emanuel Fabian join host Amanda Borschel-Dan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set off last night for about a week in the US. We talk about what he hopes to accomplish, how he was greeted at Ben Gurion Airport and his incendiary response to protesters.

Rioting continued along the Gaza border on Friday and Sunday, and a Palestinian was reportedly stabbed and wounded as groups of settler and Arab youths clashed in the West Bank city of Hebron overnight. Fabian updates on clashes with Palestinians over the long weekend.

On Friday, the High Court of Justice pushed off for a month a hearing planned for Tuesday on petitions against Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s refusal to convene the Judicial Selections Committee. Horovitz weighs in on the new timing of the hearing and gives background.

On early Friday, an explosive device that was planted near a tree in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park went off. What do we know about who was behind this as well as about the unrelated arson of the famous statue of prime minister David Ben-Gurion early Saturday morning?

Discussed articles include:

TOI Webinar: No vote, no voice? Diaspora Jews’ influence on Israel’s judicial overhaul crisis

Outcry after Netanyahu says anti-overhaul protesters joining forces with Iran, PLO

Leaving for US, PM says protesters joining forces with PLO and Iran, defaming Israel

Israel temporarily shutters Gaza pedestrian crossing following border rioting

Palestinian said stabbed in brawl with settlers in Hebron

High Court pushes off Tuesday hearing on Levin’s refusal to convene judicial panel

2 suspects detained on central Israel highway after blast in Tel Aviv park

Iconic Ben-Gurion headstand statue on Tel Aviv beach badly burned in attack

