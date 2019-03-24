Head of AIPAC accuses lobby’s critics of ‘defamation’ as confab kicks off

WASHINGTON — AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr opened the pro-Israel lobby’s annual conference Sunday with a stinging rebuttal against a growing tide of criticism of the group’s work, after a freshman lawmaker accused the lobby of paying off lawmakers to support the Jewish state.

“They want to starve Israel of America’s support,” Kohr told a crowd of more than 18,000 Sunday. “They want America on the sidelines. They want the Jewish state vulnerable, and alone.”

A tweet by freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar earlier this month accusing AIPAC of paying off lawmakers drew charges of anti-Semitism but also stoked a vociferous debate regarding the lobby’s activities in Washington.

Omar apologized, but sparked fresh criticism when she said that Israel activists were pressuring lawmakers to have an “allegiance” to Israel, which critics said amounted to the longstanding charge that Jewish Americans had “dual loyalty” to the United States and Israel.

Those remarks led to House Democratic leadership passing a resolution condemning all forms of hatred, with a special emphasis on anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, which some castigated as a “watered down” version that did not mention Omar by name. After the incident, US President Donald Trump said that Democrats “hate Jewish people” and accused his political opposition of being both “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish.”

Speaking at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the America Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual confab, Kohr did not address Trump’s comments, which Democrats have denounced, in his speech.

But he did take on Omar’s defenders who have said that her critiques had some validity — namely, that AIPAC plays a pernicious role in the democratic process by punishing members of Congress who criticize Israel or are more supporting of the Palestinian cause.

“This isn’t about having normal policy discussions and debates,” he said. “This is defamation masquerading as discourse.”

The case for a strong US-Israel relationship, Kohr insisted, was that such an alliance was in both countries’ security interests. “America needs a strong Israel,” he said. “And we have history and the facts on our side. Israel has always been a loyal and reliable friend to America, supporting America’s national security interests in a turbulent region.”

In recent years, there has been a vigorous fight on American campuses regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with far-left activists insisting that supporting the Palestinians is something of a prerequisite for having progressive credibility.

What started off as a marginal crusade, Kohr suggested, has seeped into the broader discourse, including now on Capitol Hill, and has led to even stronger attacks.

“They say you can’t be a good campus leader and a supporter of Israel. They say you can’t be a good progressive and a supporter of Israel,” he said. “And now, they are saying you can’t even be a good American and a supporter of Israel.

“We have always had critics and detractors, and some have been particularly harsh,'” he went on. “But today, they are emboldened and energized, and their false claims are taken at face value by new and larger audiences.”

The AIPAC head lamented the criticisms against AIPAC and pro-Israel activists, particularly that they are beholden to Israel’s interests, not America’s, and that supporting Israel is mutually exclusive with backing other liberal or justice-oriented causes.

“These attacks on all of us are painful… painful precisely because the other side is trying to isolate us from our friends, from our neighbors, and from the other causes and coalitions we care so deeply about,” he said.