Iran’s Guard Corps video threatens drone strikes on Israeli, US, dissident targets

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to unleash its offensive drones on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, in a video posted Monday to the group’s Telegram channel.

The video shows aerial footage of sites located in “occupied Palestinian territories” and “terrorist” bases operated by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), an exiled Iranian dissident group.

It then shows screens with satellite images of the sites and what seems to be an Iranian attack drone hangar.

The video concludes with a caption that reads in English and Arabic: “It is only our will that keeps us from firing.”

Such videos published by the IRGC and other terrorist groups are not uncommon, but the threat posed by Iranian drones has been rising, with more instances of the Iranian tech threatening US troops in Iraq and being sent to aid the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

In recent months, Iranian drones are believed to have been used in several attacks against US military targets based in the Middle East.

In August, a drone attack believed to have originated in Iran hit a compound run by American troops and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.

Advertisement

US officials also believe Iran was behind a drone attack last October in al-Tanf in Syria, saying at the time that the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges.

No deaths or injuries were reported in those attacks.

The October attack came days after an Israeli airstrike on central Syria. The New York Times later cited Israeli and US officials as saying the attacks were an Iranian retaliation to the Israeli strikes on Syria.

More recently, Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russia of deploying Iranian-made drones in attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, signaling closer cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Russia has been targeting Ukrainian energy and infrastructure sites using drone attacks. Ukraine believes Russia has also used dozens of Iranian “suicide” drones in attacks on civilian targets across the country.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted a “positive trend” in Kyiv’s relations with Israel after the two countries shared intelligence about Russia’s use of the Iranian drones.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Israeli investigative TV show “Uvda,” which aired on Monday night in Israel, Zelensky suggested that Russia’s recent use of Iranian weapons could be the push Israel needs in order to take a more active stand in regard to the war in Ukraine, warning of a “new big union” comprised of Moscow and Tehran.”

In related news, White House Iran envoy Rob Malley said Monday that the US is not “wasting” its time now trying to pursue a new Iran nuclear deal, citing other emerging concerns, including Tehran’s decision “to get involved in a war in Europe” by transferring drones to Russia.

The European Union said Sunday it was examining whether to list the IRGC as a “terrorist organization.”