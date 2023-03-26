2 Likud lawmakers clarify backing for overhaul legislation after call for pause

Two lawmakers in the ruling Likud party who have called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pump the brakes on the judicial overhaul clarify that they will back the legislation if it’s brought up for a vote.

“The security and unity of the country are also before me,” Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter says in a statement. “To remove any doubt, my position remains as is: The reform to the judicial system is crucial and will be implemented.”

“I’m coordinated with on the matter with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin,” he adds.

The statement from Dichter comes amid reports that Netanyahu is considering him to replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who last night called for a pause on the push to radically change the judicial system, warning of dangers to Israel’s security.

Fellow Likud MK Eli Dellal clarifies that he too will back the legislation when brought to a vote, while noting his call to halt the bills until after the Knesset’s upcoming Passover recess.