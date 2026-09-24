80 countries call at UN for full restoration of Gulf maritime navigation
A coalition of 80 countries call at the UN for the full restoration of maritime navigation in the Gulf, disrupted by Tehran after the start of the war with the US.
“We call for the full restoration of navigational rights and principles without delay,” says Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, reading a joint statement to journalists.
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