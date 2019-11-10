Blue and White MK requests emergency Knesset meeting on Jordan border lands

Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser has filed a request for the Knesset to hold an emergency meeting on the return of two border enclaves leased by Israel to Jordan.

“Something incomprehensible is happening here on the watch of the ‘so-called right-wing’ government,” Hauser says in a video statement. “This day, in which Israel is leaving Naharayim and Tzofar, will be remembered as a stain in the history of this government.”

Hauser, a former cabinet minister under Netanyahu and member of the hawkish Telem faction of Blue and White, accuses the government of not having fought sufficiently to retain access to the lands.

“The strategic interests of Israel are dissipating before our eyes,” he says. “Even the farmers who work the land… no one spoke with them.”

Telem chief Moshe Ya’alon also weighs in on the expiration of the leases, writing on Twitter that is a “low point” in Israel-Jordan ties.