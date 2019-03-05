The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Blue and White wins iconic mock election at Ramat Gan high school
The Blich High School in Ramat Gan, long seen as a bellwether of election results, delivers an astounding 47 percent of the vote in its mock election to the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz.
That’s well ahead of polls of actual voters that give the current election vote frontrunner (though not necessarily the most likely to form the next coalition government) roughly 30% of the electorate.
In second place in the Blich vote comes Likud at 20%, followed by Meretz at 10%. Kulanu got 7%, Zehut 4.5%, and the storied but now collapsing Labor party 3%.
The high school’s longstanding tradition of holding a mock election among students once successfully predicted most elections, including the upsets of 1977 with Likud’s first-ever victory and the narrow win in 1992 for Yitzhak Rabin’s Labor party.
But the record is less good in recent years. In 2013 Yesh Atid won the school’s election and Zionist Union did in 2015. In the real elections, Likud handily beat both.
Defeat of IS looms as hundreds leave last area in Syria
OUTSIDE BAGHOUZ, Syria — Hundreds of people leave the last area held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria on Tuesday where they gathered in a massive reception area to be searched and screened by US-backed fighters.
Some of those who gathered outside the village of Baghouz say they had been waiting since the previous night when hundreds left the IS-held pocket. The latest wave of evacuations brings the final defeat of the extremists’ so-called “caliphate” at the hands of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces closer.
Officers from the US-led coalition were seen screening the men who had left the IS-held area to determine if they were militants or civilians.
The exodus comes three days after the US-backed forces resumed their push on IS fighters holed up in Baghouz on the banks of the Euphrates River, close to the Iraqi border.
In past weeks, thousands of civilians left the speck of territory in organized evacuations following an earlier halt in fighting. The Kurdish-led forces said their fighters were surprised by the large number of civilians, including IS family members, cooped up in the tiny area squeezed smaller and smaller by intermittent offensives.
— AP
Balad party sues journalist for calling it a ‘terror group’
The Balad political party is suing prominent political analyst Amit Segal for libel after he called the Palestinian-nationalist party a “terror group” masquerading as a political party.
The suit asking for NIS 280,000 ($77,000) in damages is filed at the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court today.
Balad insists it opposes targeting civilians with violence, but its lawmakers have expressed support for Islamist terror groups like Hamas and justified or supported Palestinian violence against Israelis.
Explosive device launched from Gaza said to explode in Eshkol region
An explosive device attached to a cluster of balloons that was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel exploded in an agricultural field in the Eshkol region, the local government says.
“According to farmers, there was a blast, but it did not cause harm to people or property,” the Eshkol Regional Council says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Half of Israelis say it’s harder to choose a party than in the past
Half of Israelis say it’s harder to pick a party to vote for than it was in the past, a major new survey of political attitudes finds.
The greatest difficulty in choosing lies in the center, Israelis say.
The survey, by the Guttman Center at the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute, asked: “Do you agree or disagree with the following sentence: ‘Because of the many changes that have recently occurred in the party map, it is harder for me than in the past to decide which party to vote for’?”
Overall, 50 percent say it is harder. More than half, 56%, of respondents who say they come from the “left” say so. On the self-defined “moderate left” it drops to 49%. On the “moderate right” it’s 50% and on the “right” 46%. Among those saying they’re the “center” the figure is highest of all: 67%.
The Israeli political center may have the most indecisive voters, but they’re also the most optimistic ones.
The survey asks respondents how optimistic they are about the future. In general, the left is pessimistic, the right optimistic, and the center most optimistic of them all.
Just 38% of respondents who say they come from the “left” are “very optimistic or moderately optimistic” about Israel’s future. On the “moderate left” it rises to 50%. On the “moderate right,” 71% and on the “right” 75%. Among those saying they’re the “center” the figure is highest of all: 79%.
Israeli spacecraft Beresheet sends home first selfie from 23,364 miles away
At a distance of 37,600 kilometers (23,364 miles) from Earth, the Moon-bound Israeli spacecraft Beresheet turns slowly to snap a photo of its plaque against a background of a distant Earth.
The background shows the Australian continent.
The plaque shows the Israeli flag with the inscriptions, “Am Israel Hai,” or “the Jewish People Lives,” and in English, “Small Country Big Dreams.”
Beresheet is the first Israeli spacecraft to be launched to the Moon. If it lands successfully as planned on April 11, little Israel will be only the fourth nation in history to land a craft on Earth’s satellite.
— Melanie Lidman
