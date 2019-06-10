Gabbay agrees to pay former MK he called a sex offender

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay has reached a settlement with former MK Eitan Broshi, whom he called a sex offender.

Broshi sued Gabbay for the remark but has agreed to drop the case after the latter agreed to take back what he said, apologize and pay him NIS 40,000 ($11,166)

Broshi was accused of two instances of sexual misconduct in 2018, including an incident involving fellow MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin.

Gabbay had temporarily suspended Broshi, saying the Knesset was “no place for sex offenders,” and refused to walk back the remark even after Broshi apologized to Nahmias-Verbin.