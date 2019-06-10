Gabbay agrees to pay former MK he called a sex offender
Ya’alon: Like Hamas leaders, Netanyahu rules over Likud with ‘balance of terror’

Blue and White MK argues that just like with Gaza ruling Islamist group, PM’s party holds democratic elections, but premier controls what those lawmakers do from then on out

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm 0 Edit

Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon speaks at a faction meeting ahead of the swearing-in of the 21st Knesset on April 30, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

4:43 pm

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay has reached a settlement with former MK Eitan Broshi, whom he called a sex offender.

Broshi sued Gabbay for the remark but has agreed to drop the case after the latter agreed to take back what he said, apologize and pay him NIS 40,000 ($11,166)

Broshi was accused of two instances of sexual misconduct in 2018, including an incident involving fellow MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin.

Gabbay had temporarily suspended Broshi, saying the Knesset was “no place for sex offenders,” and refused to walk back the remark even after Broshi apologized to Nahmias-Verbin.

4:36 pm

Lapid: If it weren’t for Netanyahu’s corruption probes, we could’ve had a unity government by now

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid blasts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for requesting another delay in his pre-indictment hearing and claims that if not for the premier’s corrupt conduct, Israel could be led by a unity government.

“The criminal suspect Benjamin Netanyahu today sent the criminal suspect David Bitan to say that he should postpone the hearing again because there is no longer any shame,” he says in a video statement.

“If not for Netanyahu’s criminal problems, we could already have a national unity government of more than 70 seats,” he said referring to a coalition consisting of Likud and Blue and White, which each have 35 seats. “[This would be] without a halachic state, without extremists, good for the economy and good for Israeli society.”

“One person is preventing what the state needs, so let’s move this person aside for the benefit of the State of Israel.”

4:15 pm

Responding to Hamas comparison, Likud says Ya’alon has lost his marbles

After Blue and White lawmaker Moshe Ya’alon compared Netanyahu’s hold on Likud to the reign of Hamas leaders over their members, the MK’s former party says he has long lost his marbles.

“To compare the Likud and Hamas? The left-wing party of Lapid, Gantz and Bogie (Ya’alon) continues to incite against more than a million Likud voters, who chose Benjamin Netanyahu to lead the country. Pathetic!” a Likud statement says.

4:03 pm

Nechirvan Barzani sworn in as president of Iraqi Kurdistan

Nechirvan Barzani has been sworn in as Iraqi Kurdistan’s second president, succeeding his uncle and veteran leader Massud Barzani whose son Masrour will likely be nominated premier on Tuesday.

Nechirvan, the 52-year-old deputy leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, was elected as president on May 28 after seven years as the region’s prime minister.

He is the Kurdish region’s second president after his uncle Massud, who served in the role from 2005 until he quit in 2017 following a controversial independence referendum.

The younger Barzani takes his oath of office during a sleek ceremony at Erbil’s Congressional Palace.

Born in northern Iraq in 1966, Barzani spent part of his life in Iran and speaks fluent Kurdish, Farsi and English.

He has had a long political career in the Kurdish region, serving as its vice prime minister, head of government and prime minister since it won autonomy from federal authorities in 1991.

— AFP

4:03 pm

Firefighters gain control of day’s fourth blaze near a Gaza border town

A spokesman for the Israel Fire Service’s Southern District says that emergency forces have gained control of the day’s fourth fire started near communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Authorities suspect that the fires have been caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza.

3:43 pm

Authorities suspect incendiary balloon caused blaze in forest near Gaza

Authorities in the Sdot Hanegev Regional Council near Gaza suspect that a fire that broke out in the Simhoni Forest earlier today was caused by an incendiary balloon flown from the coastal enclave.

3:43 pm

Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon compares Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign over lawmakers from his own party to how the Hamas terror group controls its own members.

“In Likud they choose [their list] through democratic elections. Hamas is also elected in democratic elections, but then [the MK] are managed using a balance of terror,” Ya’alon tells Channel 12.

He clarifies that his criticism is directed not at the Likud slate, but at Netanyahu himself. The senior Blue and White MK claims that there are a number of Likud MKs who agree with him privately.

3:02 pm

Feiglin clarifies that he won’t join a left-wing government

After dancing around the issue in the last election, Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin, whose party failed to cross the electoral threshold in the last election, says that under no circumstance will he join a left-wing government.

The Facebook post in which he outlined his pro-cannabis legalization faction’s new position on the matter marked a veer rightward from last election, during which Feiglin refused to rule out sitting in any government.

“We will never [help] establish a left-wing government. We will go with whoever is chosen to lead the national camp,” says Feiglin. “But if that person implements a leftist policy, harms the land of Israel or the freedom of its citizens, we will establish an alternative of freedom and Zehut from the opposition.”

The remarks appeared to be in reference to Netanyahu’s last-minute offer to Avi Gabbay for the Labor chairman to bring his party into the Likud leader’s government. The move sparked immense backlash from right-wing critics of the premier, who argued he had been willing to sell out his ideology simply in order to stay in power.

2:44 pm

Pope says he wants to visit Iraq in 2020

Pope Francis says he wants to visit Iraq as early as next year in spite of the security conditions.

“An insistent thought accompanies me when I think about Iraq, where I want to go next year, so that it can look to the future through peaceful and shared participation in the construction of the common good,” Francis tells a Vatican audience.

The pope voices hope that Iraq “does not return to the tensions which come from the never-ending conflicts between regional powers.”

Iraq has been a battleground for competing forces, including the jihadist Islamic State group, since the US-led ouster of president Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Vatican number two Cardinal Pietro Parolin warned in January that a papal trip to Iraq imposed a “minimum of conditions” that “are not currently met.”

Francis has made boosting ties between Christianity and Islam a cornerstone of his papacy.

He has this year visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

The pope has already visited several Muslim countries, including Turkey in 2014, Azerbaijan in 2016 and Egypt in 2017.

— AFP

2:28 pm

Former Red Sox star Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Three time World Series champion David Ortiz was shot and wounded late Sunday at an amusement center in his native Dominican Republic, local authorities confirm.

Ortiz was shot in the back by a motorcyclist and “the bullet went through his stomach,” Dominican National Police spokesman Felix Duran Mejia tells CNN.

Ortiz, 43 was taken to a hospital in nearby Santo Domingo where he underwent surgery.

Ortiz’s father Leo Ortiz told local reporters the former Boston Red Sox star was out of surgery and stable, US sports broadcaster ESPN says.

“David’s family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region,” the Red Sox said in a statement on Twitter.

“David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery.”

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, including Dominican TV host Jhoel Lopez who was with Ortiz, ESPN reported, quoting the Dominican National Police director.

It was not known who the intended target was.

— AFP

2:14 pm

Real estate firm part-owned by Kushner received millions in foreign funding from hazy investors — report

A real estate firm partially owned by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner received some $90 million in foreign funding from an unknown offshore account since he entered started working for his father-in-law, the Guardian reports.

The British daily cites corporate filings and interviews, which show that investments have been coming in from overseas to the company, Cadre. The money originated from an account run by Goldman Sachs in the Cayman Islands.

Ethics experts told the Guardian that the foreign funding revelation could demonstrate a conflict of interest for Kushner, who contineus to work for the US government.

2:05 pm

12 French orphans of IS families arrive in Paris from Syria

Twelve orphans born to French jihadist families were flown home Monday from camps in Syria, along with two Dutch orphans who will be handed over to the Netherlands, the French foreign ministry says.

The children — the second such group to be flown to France from Syria since March — were all “isolated and particularly vulnerable,” the ministry says, adding some were sick or malnourished.

— AFP

2:05 pm

Authorities probing whether fire near Gaza border community caused by incendiary balloon

Authorities in the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza Strip are investigating whether a brushfire that broke out adjacent to one of their communities was caused by an incendiary balloon, a spokesman for the municipality says.

2:04 pm

Kremlin says ‘carefully monitoring’ case of arrested reporter

The Kremlin says it is carefully monitoring the case of arrested reporter Ivan Golunov and admits it threw up a “great number of questions.”

“We are carefully monitoring how this case is developing,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says. “This concrete case has triggered a great number of questions.”

— AFP

2:04 pm

IAEA ‘worried about increasing tensions’ over Iran

The UN’s nuclear watchdog says it was “worried about increasing tensions” over Iran’s nuclear program, after Tehran said it might stop respecting more elements of a 2015 international deal.

“I… hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue,” International Atomic Energy Agency director general Yukiya Amano says in a speech opening the agency’s quarterly board of governors meeting.

On May 8, Iran announced it no longer considered itself bound to keep to the limits of stocks of heavy water and enriched uranium agreed upon as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran’s move came a year after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal. Washington has also reinforced economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran has also said that if the other parties to the JCPOA do not speed up work on mitigating the effects of US sanctions, by early July it may stop abiding by restrictions on the level to which it can enrich uranium and on modifications to its Arak heavy water reactor.

Two weeks ago, the latest inspections report by the IAEA said that while stocks of uranium and heavy water had increased, they were still within the limits set by the JCPOA.

— AFP

2:02 pm

Iran’s top envoy says Netanyahu wants to destroy us, and we will respond

Iran’s foreign minister warns the US that his country will not remain passive while Israel threatens to destroy it.

He also dismisses the Trump administration’s as-yet unpublished peace plan as a “crime against the Middle East.”

“Netanyahu is threatening to destroy Iran. It can’t be that someone threatens our people without a response,” Zarif said at a press conference in Tehran alongside visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

America, Zarif charges, has declared an economic war on Iran by imposing sanctions and last year pulling out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

“We were not the ones and we won’t be the ones to open any kind of war, but if someone does open one, he won’t the one to finish it,” Zarif warns.

Zarif says the US and Israel are the root cause of the problems in the Middle East and called Washington’s peace plan, which it has yet to unveil, a “crime against the Middle East,” Tasnim, an Iranian news site, reported.

 with Agencies

