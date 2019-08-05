GPS disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport end after two months

Disruptions to the satellite navigation systems of airplanes flying around Ben Gurion International Airport have ended after around two months, the Airports Authority says.

The issue had been an ongoing one in recent months, with fingers pointed at Russian forces in nearby Syria as possibly being behind the GPS problems. The issue did not cause any accidents or safety incidents.

The interference with the airplanes’ GPS reception appeared to stem from a form of electronic warfare known as “spoofing,” which Russia has been accused of doing in the past as a defensive measure, despite the disruptions it causes to nearby aircraft and ships.

It is not clear what brought about the end of the disruptions, and whether Israel’s security establishment was involved.