Hamas officials meet with Russian deputy FM in Qatar

Top officials of Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Doha, Qatar to discuss “the latest developments in the Palestinian question,” Hamas-linked al-Resalah news reports.

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, former political chief Khaled Mashal, and Hamas international relations director Mousa Abu Marzouq attend the meeting with Bogdanov, who also serves as Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa. Russia’s ambassador to Qatar, Nurmakhmad Kholov, is also present.

Al-Resalah reports that the two sides discussed Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the West Bank and agreed to continue “coordination and consultation with regards to the Palestinian question.”

