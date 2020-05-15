Interior Minister approves return of 400 foreign caretakers

In what is effectively a gesture against the Trump peace plan, the Yesha Council umbrella group of settlement mayors has adopted a series of principles that include supporting West Bank annexation while vehemently opposing the establishment of any Palestinian state.

The Trump plan, which was released last January, envisions Israel annexing roughly 30% of the West Bank and provides a list of conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state on the remaining land beyond the Green Line.

The council convened for the vote last week in the Ma’ale Adumim city settlement, but publicized the decision today.

A spokesman for the Yesha Council tells The Times of Israel that 15 of the 24 mayors participated in the session and that the measure passed by a large majority. He declined to provide the exact numbers of the vote, saying the body never reveals such numbers.

The resolution passed included six tenets:

1. The Yesha Council welcomes the positive change in the US policy towards [West Bank] settlement.

2. The Yesha Council calls on the new government and the Knesset to act to apply sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley as soon as possible.

3. Applying sovereignty is the responsibility of the State of Israel only (i.e. not something that requires American approval).

4. The Yesha Council opposes any recognition or agreement of any kind to the establish a Palestinian state.

5. The Yesha Council will not agree to a construction freeze in [settlements] or restrictions on construction in any locality.

6. The Yesha Council does not accept any map which creates isolated enclaves that will hamper their future development.

In a statement reflecting on the adopted resolution, Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani says, “For years, the Yesha Council has been working to apply sovereignty [in the West Bank], and we’ve gone from a situation in which almost no one talked about the subject and did not know it, to the unprecedented situation where the prime minister and the US president discuss an agreement that includes sovereignty.”

“However, we will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel.

“If the result of the [Trump] agreement is to establish a terror state in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), include the creation of isolated enclaves and a freeze on construction, we are ready to give up sovereignty, despite all the hard work and resources we have invested in the issue in recent years,” Elhayani adds.

The Trump plan allows Israel to continue building within the borders of existing settlements, while barring construction in the areas that are earmarked for a possible Palestinian state.