Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Saudi-led coalition announces wide-ranging strikes targeting Yemen’s Houthis

By Reuters Today, 12:14 am
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The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it’s carrying out a wide-ranging operation targeting the elements and capabilities of the Iran-aligned Houthis, according to a statement by the coalition spokesperson.

It has destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthis, the spokesperson says, adding the coalition is providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces.

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