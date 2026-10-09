Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Saudi-led coalition announces wide-ranging strikes targeting Yemen’s Houthis
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it’s carrying out a wide-ranging operation targeting the elements and capabilities of the Iran-aligned Houthis, according to a statement by the coalition spokesperson.
It has destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthis, the spokesperson says, adding the coalition is providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here