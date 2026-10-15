Suspected Palestinian arms dealer nabbed in Jenin commando raid — IDF

An alleged Palestinian arms dealer was captured by Israeli commandos during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin this morning, the military says.

Troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Jenin, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, and captured an unnamed Palestinian who the military says was a member of a former terror network in the area.

“The terrorist served as a key weapons dealer and acted to procure and transfer weapons to the terror network,” the IDF says.