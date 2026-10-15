Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Suspected Palestinian arms dealer nabbed in Jenin commando raid — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:45 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Illustrative: Israeli military vehicles deploy during a house demolition operation in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin in the West Bank, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
Illustrative: Israeli military vehicles deploy during a house demolition operation in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin in the West Bank, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

An alleged Palestinian arms dealer was captured by Israeli commandos during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin this morning, the military says.

Troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Jenin, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, and captured an unnamed Palestinian who the military says was a member of a former terror network in the area.

“The terrorist served as a key weapons dealer and acted to procure and transfer weapons to the terror network,” the IDF says.

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